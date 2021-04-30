Luukkonen is slated to tend the twine on the road Saturday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Luukkonen will make his third straight appearance between the pipes as he continues to carry the load for the Sabres while Linus Ullmark (lower body) and Carter Hutton (lower body) are on the shelf. With a back-to-back on the horizon, Luukkonen will likely split the matchups against the Islanders on Monday and Tuesday with Dustin Tokarski.