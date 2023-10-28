Luukkonen is expected to guard the home crease Sunday versus Colorado, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

With Devon Levi (lower body) and Eric Comrie (lower body) injured, Devin Cooley will serve as Luukkonen's understudy Sunday. Luukkonen has allowed seven goals on 59 shots (.881 save percentage) over two contests this season. Bouncing back against Colorado, which has a 6-1-0 record and has averaged 3.86 goals per game, will be a difficult task.