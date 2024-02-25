Luukkonen is slated to patrol the home crease Sunday versus Carolina, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has won four of his past five outings, stopping 127 of 136 shots during that span. In 33 games this season, he has registered a 16-14-2 record with four shutouts, a 2.48 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Hurricanes sit 12th in the league this campaign with 3.30 goals per contest.