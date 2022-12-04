Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start Sunday's home game against San Jose.

Luukkonen will get a second straight start after surrendering five goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Colorado. He has a 1-2-1 record this season. San Jose has lost two consecutive contests going into Sunday's matchup, including a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Ottawa on Saturday.