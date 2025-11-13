Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Thursday, per Michael Augello of The Hockey News.

Luukkonen has a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.90 GAA and an .877 save percentage this season. He missed the start of the campaign due to a lower-body injury, but he's appeared in just three of Buffalo's past eight games since returning. Buffalo also has Alex Lyon and Colten Ellis on the roster, which has contributed to Luukkonen's light workload. A solid start against Colorado would help him in his fight for a bigger role, but the Avalanche are an extremely difficult adversary -- they're 11-1-5 and rank first in goals per game with 4.00.