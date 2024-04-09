Luukkonen will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Tuesday.
Luukkonen was involved in a collision with teammate Rasmus Dahlin early in warmups, but it appears no harm was done. Luukkonen has allowed 23 goals over his last seven contests, and it's unlikely to be easier for him against a Stars team that leads the Western Conference.
