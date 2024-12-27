Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen ended his personal nine-game skid when he stopped 27 of 28 shots versus the Islanders in a 7-1 win Monday. The 25-year-old Luukkonen will look to build some momentum now. The Blackhawks have averaged just 2.57 goals per game this season, so this is a favorable matchup for the Finnish netminder.
