Luukkonen is set to start on the road against Dallas on Wednesday.

Luukkonen has a 6-5-1 record, 2.58 GAA and .897 save percentage in 12 outings in 2025-26. The 26-year-old has won his past two starts while stopping 48 of 50 shots (.960 save percentage). Alex Lyon (lower body) isn't available Wednesday, but Colten Ellis (concussion) is back and will serve as Luukkonen's understudy. Dallas ranks second in goals per game with 3.49.