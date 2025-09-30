Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen (lower body) will guard the cage at home against the Penguins on Wednesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Head coach Lindy Ruff hasn't decided if Luukkonen will play two periods or the full game Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Either way, his return to the crease clears the way for Luukkonen to get the nod for the season opener versus the Rangers on Oct. 9. With Luukkonen cleared to return, one of Alex Lyon or Alexandar Georgiev will likely be shipped down to AHL Rochester.
