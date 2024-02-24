Luukkonen made 25 saves in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dmitri Voronkov got a puck past him on a Columbus power play midway through the first period, but otherwise Luukkonen shut down the home squad's offense. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed two goals or less in 11 of 15 starts since rising to the top of Buffalo's depth chart in early January, going 9-6-0 over that stretch with a stellar 1.75 GAA and .936 save percentage.