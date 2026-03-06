Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Sharp in fourth straight win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen turned aside 27 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Bryan Rust spoiled his shutout bid with a shorthanded goal in the first period, but otherwise Luukkonen had little trouble with Pittsburgh's offense. The 26-year-old netminder has won four straight decisions dating back to Jan. 22, and on the season he's 14-7-2 over 24 outings with a 2.55 GAA and .910 save percentage.
