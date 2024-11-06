Luukkonen stopped 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

The performance tied Luukkonen's season high for saves, and it marked the fifth time in his last six starts he's allowed three goals or fewer. The 25-year-old netminder has gone 4-2-0 over that stretch with a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage as he regains his form from a breakout 2023-24 campaign.