Luukkonen made 21 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

David Pastrnak snapped a shot past Luukkonen midway through the first period, but the 26-year-old netminder shut the door the rest of the way as the Sabres' offense got rolling. Luukkonen has allowed three goals or fewer in 10 of 11 outings since the beginning of November, posting a 2.46 GAA and .903 save percentage over that stretch, but he remains firmly behind the red-hot Alex Lyon in the Buffalo crease.