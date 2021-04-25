Luukkonen was promoted to the active roster Sunday, per CBS.

Linus Ullmark (lower body) and Carter Hutton (lower body) are still out, so Luukkonen will back up Dustin Tokarski in Sunday's game against the Rangers. Luukkonen made his NHL debut Friday against the Bruins, stopping 36 of 40 shots. His next opportunity to start is Tuesday against the Rangers.