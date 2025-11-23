Luukkonen made 29 saves on 30 attempts on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Despite the Hurricanes attempting 10 more shots on net than the Sabres, Luukkonen allowed just one power-play goal Sunday. The strong outing was his third win of the season, boosting his season totals to a 3-2-1 record, a 2.68 GAA and an .897 save percentage through six games. Sunday's outing was the 26-year-old goaltender's first of the season where he allowed one goal or less. Luukkonen has 20-plus wins in each of the past two seasons and is on to surpass that threshold if he can stay healthy. He proved that he can hang tough against one of the league's best offenses Sunday, giving him value as a solid streaming option in most two-goalie fantasy formats. After a few days of rest, Luukkonen's next chance to take the ice is Wednesday in Pittsburgh.