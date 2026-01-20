Luukkonen made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to Carolina on Monday.

It was a tight contest; the game was tied 1-1 until early in the third period. Luukkonen has lost two straight games to the hands of the Wild and Hurricanes, but since Christmas, he is 5-2-1 in eight starts (21 goals allowed). Luukkonen is 10-7-2 with a 2.69 GAA and .903 save percentage in 19 games (18 starts) this season.