Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Short stick in tight contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to Carolina on Monday.
It was a tight contest; the game was tied 1-1 until early in the third period. Luukkonen has lost two straight games to the hands of the Wild and Hurricanes, but since Christmas, he is 5-2-1 in eight starts (21 goals allowed). Luukkonen is 10-7-2 with a 2.69 GAA and .903 save percentage in 19 games (18 starts) this season.
