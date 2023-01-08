Luukkonen made 39 saves in a 6-5 overtime win over the Wild on Saturday.

It certainly wasn't a defensive game. UPL allowed two power-play goals and made several sparkling saves, but needed his teammates to bail him out from a queasy third. Buffalo was up 4-2 in the second, but Minnesota scored three unanswered goals between the late second and mid-third periods to go up 5-4. Rasmus Dahlin tied the game late and Victor Olofsson won it with 19 seconds left in overtime. Luukkonen has won six straight games.