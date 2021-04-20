Luukkonen will be promoted to Buffalo's active roster and serve as Dustin Tokarski's backup for Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Luukkonen hasn't been great in the AHL this season, going 7-5-3 while posting a sub-par 3.60 GAA and .888 save percentage in 14 appearances. The 2017 second-round pick may make his first NHL start Thursday against Boston.