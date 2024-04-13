Luukkonen will guard the road goal Saturday against Florida, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen is coming off a 22-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over Washington. He has provided a record of 27-22-3 this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 53 games played. The Panthers sit 14th in the league with 3.21 goals per contest this campaign.