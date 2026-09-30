Luukkonen (lower body) is slated to start on the road against Columbus on Thursday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

There was some question about Luukkonen's availability after he tweaked something in his lower body during Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, but it seems he's good to go. The netminder had a 22-9-3 record, 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage in 35 regular-season outings with the Sabres in 2025-26. Luukkonen is expected to serve as Buffalo's No. 1 option this season, but he'll be competing for playing time with Alex Lyon (upper body) and Colten Ellis.