Luukkonen is expected to start in Friday's home tilt against Toronto, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has been charged with the loss in each of his past eight appearances (0-6-2) while allowing 29 goals on 230 shots (.874 save percentage). That's dropped him to 8-10-3 with a 3.00 GAA and .896 save percentage across 22 outings in 2024-25. To be fair to Luukkonen, Buffalo is in the midst of an 11-game losing streak, so he's far from the only member of the Sabres who has left plenty to be desired recently. The Sabres will see if they can end their slump against the Maple Leafs, who have a 20-10-2 record and are tied for 17th in goals per game with 3.03.