Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Thursday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Luukkonen will go for his fourth straight win after stopping 80 of 85 shots (.941 save percentage) over his last three contests. Through 11 appearances this season, he's 6-3-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Blues rank 25th offensively this campaign with 2.86 goals per game.