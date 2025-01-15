Luukkonen is expected to start at home against the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen will attempt to rebound after stopping just 23 of 28 shots in a 6-2 loss to Seattle on Saturday. He's 13-13-4 with a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 31 outings in 2024-25. Carolina ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.34.