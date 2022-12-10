Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Penguins' radio announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Luukkonen has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last four starts. He's 3-2-1 with a 4.15 GAA and .853 save percentage in six contests this season. The Penguins aren't likely to make things any easier for Luukkonen given that they have the seventh-ranked offense with 3.56 goals per game.