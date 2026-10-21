Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Philadelphia on Wednesday, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has a 3-2-2 record, 3.59 GAA and .860 save percentage in seven appearances this season. He has allowed at least three goals in each of his past three games, but he has also had to face at least 30 shots in each of those tilts. Philadelphia is 2-6-3 while averaging a league-worst 1.55 goals per game, but the Flyers might be more dangerous than that implies after winning their past two games while outscoring the competition 6-3.