Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Friday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Luukkonen is getting a third straight start after winning Buffalo's past two games while stopping 58 of 61 shots (.951 save percentage). His recent success is an encouraging change of pace after his shaky start to the campaign. He was particularly rough from Oct. 1-24, posting a 3.56 GAA and an .866 save percentage across nine appearances. Pittsburgh has dropped its past five games to fall to 7-15-2 on the season, so the struggling Penguins offer Luukkonen a great opportunity to extend his hot streak.