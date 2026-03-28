Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Seattle on Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston in his last start Wednesday. He has a 17-8-3 record, 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage in 29 outings with Buffalo in 2025-26. Seattle is 3-7-1 while averaging 3.00 goals per game across its past 11 matches.