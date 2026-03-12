Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Washington on Thursday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen has a 15-7-2 record, 2.74 GAA and .904 save percentage in 25 outings in 2025-26. He's won his past four starts, but he did surrender seven goals on 28 shots in an 8-7 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Capitals have lost four of their past five games while being outscored 19-13.