Luukkonen is on track to start on the road Saturday against the Wild, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen missed Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers with a lower-body issue, but whatever held him out of that contest evidently wasn't overly serious. The 24-year-old netminder was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against the Kings, turning aside all 33 shots he faced en route to a 7-0 shutout victory. He'll try to secure his 14th win of the season in a road matchup with a surging Minnesota team that's won four straight contests.