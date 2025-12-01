default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Luukkonen is expected to patrol the home crease against Winnipeg on Monday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen allowed three goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter. He has a 3-3-1 record with a 2.79 GAA and an .891 save percentage across seven appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks 10th in the league with 3.13 goals per game this campaign.

More News