Luukkonen is expected to patrol the home crease against Winnipeg on Monday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen allowed three goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter. He has a 3-3-1 record with a 2.79 GAA and an .891 save percentage across seven appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks 10th in the league with 3.13 goals per game this campaign.