Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Vancouver on Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen has won his last three outings while saving 83 of 89 shots (.933 save percentage). He's improved to 9-8-2 with a 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage in 20 appearances in 2023-24. It will be tough for him to keep that winning streak going against Vancouver, though -- the Canucks top the league offensively this year with 3.90 goals per game.