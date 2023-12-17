Luukkonen is expected to start in Saturday's road game versus Arizona, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Luukkonen has a 6-6-1 record, 2.98 GAA and .901 save percentage in 14 outings this year. He's lost his last three contests while allowing 13 goals on 78 shots (.833 save percentage). The Coyotes rank 18th offensively in 2023-24 with 3.07 goals per game.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Yields five goals in loss•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to face Avalanche•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Backing up Monday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Not playing Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Won't play Thursday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Unavailable Tuesday•