Luukkonen is expected to start in Saturday's road game versus Arizona, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has a 6-6-1 record, 2.98 GAA and .901 save percentage in 14 outings this year. He's lost his last three contests while allowing 13 goals on 78 shots (.833 save percentage). The Coyotes rank 18th offensively in 2023-24 with 3.07 goals per game.