Luukkonen is set to get the starting nod against the Islanders at home Thursday.

Luukkonen has appeared in 12 of the Sabres' last 13 contests in which he posted an 8-3-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .916 save percentage. With the team still in the mix for a wild-card spot, the backstop will likely continue to see the majority of the workload.