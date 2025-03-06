Now Playing

Luukkonen is expected to guard the cage on the road against the Lightning on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen will face a tough matchup in a Bolts squad that loaded up offensively ahead of the deadline. The 25-year-old netminder has been struggling of late, going 2-3-0 in his last six appearances while registering a 3.77 GAA and .854 save percentage. That poor run of form includes defeats to San Jose, Nashville and Montreal -- none of which are currently in a playoff spot -- so facing the Lightning is far from an ideal matchup.

