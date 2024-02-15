Luukkonen is set to start at home against Florida on Thursday.

Luukkonen has also started in the Sabres' previous four games while posting a 2-2-0 record, 1.77 GAA and .939 save percentage. The 24-year-old is having a strong campaign overall with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 29 appearances, though insufficient support has left him with a mediocre 13-13-2 record. The Panthers, who are 18-7-2 on the road, figure to be a difficult opponent.