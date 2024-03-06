Luukkonen is expected to start on the road Wednesday versus Toronto, per Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report.
Luukkonen has a 19-16-2 record, 2.46 GAA and .914 save percentage in 38 appearances this season. He's done well recently, posting a 2.11 GAA and a .927 save percentage over his past seven starts. Toronto, which ranks second offensively with 3.61 goals per game, figures to be a difficult matchup, though.
