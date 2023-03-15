Luukkonen is set to guard the road crease Wednesday versus Washington, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen will be looking to end his three-game losing streak. He has a 3.36 GAA and a .905 save percentage in that span. Overall in 2022-23, Luukkonen's posted a 15-10-3 record, 3.54 GAA and .894 save percentage in 28 contests. The Capitals have the 19th-ranked offense with 3.09 goals per game in 2022-23.