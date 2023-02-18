Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports, indicating he will start in San Jose on Saturday.

Luukkonen has allowed 13 goals on 108 shots during his three-game (0-2-1) winless skid. He has a 13-7-2 record this season with a 3.47 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Sharks sit 23rd in the league this year with 2.98 goals per game.