Luukkonen made 22 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

The Sabres got eliminated from the playoffs Tuesday, but Luukkonen didn't let his focus waver. The 25-year-old netminder has allowed three goals or less in six straight starts, and he continues to add to his career-high 27 wins while sporting a 2.56 GAA and .910 save percentage on the season.