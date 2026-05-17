Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Stabilizes crease in Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief of Alex Lyon in an 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6 on Saturday.
Luukkonen was brought in midway through the first period with the Sabres facing a 3-1 deficit. He did his job, turning into a brick wall while the Sabres' offense broke through in a big way at the other end of the rink. Luukkonen is now 2-1 with seven goals allowed on 72 shots over three appearances in the second round. It's likely he gets the nod in Game 7 on Monday with the season on the line for both teams and an Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Hurricanes going to the winner.
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