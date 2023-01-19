Luukkonen was recalled from AHL Rochester on Thursday and will get the starting nod at home against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has been continually shuffled back and forth to the minors on paper transactions to allow the team to carry three goalies and still be cap compliant. Despite all the shifting around, the 23-year-old LUukkonen will make his sixth straight start Thursday, having gone 3-2-0 with a 3.54 GAA in his previous five outings. Look for Luukkonen to continue to serve as the primary option between the pipes moving forward.