Luukkonen will protect the home net Sunday against Winnipeg, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen is coming off a 22-save effort in Saturday's 7-2 win over Vegas. He has won five of his past six outings, stopping 161 of 173 shots during that stretch. Luukkonen has a 19-15-2 record this campaign with four shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 37 games played. The Jets sit 17th in the league this season with 3,08 goals per contest.