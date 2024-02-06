Luukkonen will guard the home goal versus the Stars on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen played pretty well in his last start Jan. 27 against the Sharks, stopping 24 of 26 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. He'll try to secure his 13th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a surging Dallas team that's won four of its last five games.