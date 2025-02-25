Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen has won five of his last seven outings, allowing 20 goals in that span despite posting an .895 save percentage. The Ducks rank last in the league with 2.52 goals per game, so Luukkonen is an excellent option for fantasy managers despite Tuesday's heavy 12-game slate.