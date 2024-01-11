Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll protect the home goal versus Ottawa on Thursday.

Luukkonen was fantastic in his last start Saturday against Pittsburgh, turning aside 40 of 41 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a favorable home matchup with a Senators squad that's 4-12-0 on the road this year.