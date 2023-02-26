Luukkonen will guard the home crease Sunday against the Capitals, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Luukkonen struggled in his last start Tuesday, allowing four goals on ten shots before he was pulled in a loss to Toronto. He'll look to rebound against a Washington team coming off a six-goal win Saturday against the Rangers. Luukkonen is 14-8-2 this season with a .893 save percentage.
