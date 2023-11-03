Luukkonen will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Friday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

The Sabres play the Maple Leafs on Saturday and Luukkonen has had no luck playing Toronto as he has lost both games in his young career, giving up nine goals on only 33 shots. The Sabres will go with Luukkonen on Friday versus the Flyers instead, as he was sensational in stopping 38 shots Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia. Luukkonen is 3-1-0 this season with a 2.60 GAA and .926 save percentage.