Luukkonen will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Ducks, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has won five of his past seven outings, stopping 165 of 174 shots and registering two shutouts during that span. He has posted a record of 11-10-2 this campaign with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 24 appearances. Anaheim ranks 29th in the league this season with 2.50 goals per contest.