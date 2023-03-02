Luukkonen will defend the visiting crease in Boston on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen stopped 26 shots in his last start, a 7-4 victory over Washington on Sunday. He is 15-8-2 with a 3.57 GAA and .892 save percentage. He has benefitted from the Sabres' scoring prowess as they are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.76 goals per game. Unfortunately for Luukkonen, the Sabres host the league-leading Bruins, who are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.73 goals per game and are tops in defending, allowing a microscopic 2.10 goals against per contest.