Luukkonen will guard the road net Sunday against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Luukkonen will look to get back on track Sunday after he was tagged for eight goals in a loss to Edmonton in his last outing Thursday. Overall, Luukkonen's 23-18-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.52 GAA this year. He'll face a Calgary team that's averaging 3.12 goals per game.